Bears get amazing fan turnout for first training camp practice

There is a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the upcoming season for the Bears. After finishing with a 12-4 record in the first year under head coach Matt Nagy (and defensive superstar Khalil Mack), there is a real reason for that excitement entering year 2 of the Nagy-Mack-Mitch Trubisky core. And that excitement shone through in the number of fans present for the Bears first training camp practice.

#Bears officially announce 8,385 people were in attendance for today's first training camp practice open to the public. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Fans packed the stands at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and as noted by our very own JJ Stankevitz, it was a lot easier to find fans repping current players like linebacker Roquan Smith rather than the litany of Brian Urlacher and other throwback jerseys from the glory days of Bears football past.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First impression of Bears training camp with fans here: It's amazing how many more jerseys of current players there are than a year ago. Trubisky, Mack, Smith heavily represented. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Among the highlights that Bears fans got to see on Saturday were: Allen Robinson getting the best of Kyle Fuller in a one-on-one, wide receiver vs cornerback showdown, plenty of nice, crisp passes from Trubisky and a solid display of kicking from Elliot Fry.

Story continues

Zesty touchdown from Mitch Trubisky to Taylor Gabriel just now. Dropped a perfect throw over Kyle Fuller and into the hands of Gabriel. Offense looking crisp so far today. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Fry's kicking performance stood out amid the backdrop of 8,000+ fans, as he only missed one of his 10 attempts and even nailed a field goal that our Moon Mullin estimates was about a 60-yard kick.

#kickerwatch thread. @moonmullinNBCS said the last kick Fry made was from 60. Either way, it was long! https://t.co/y6JOTuwx8H — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Another make for Fry, now 9/10. pic.twitter.com/lu0rFgwpL6 — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Khalil Mack, of course, had his moments and turned heads by making multiple big-time defensive impacts plays in Saturday's more serious practice, seemingly backing up his statements about wanting the Bears defense to be even better this year.

Khalil Mack has blown up a bunch of plays recently. Analysis: He's good. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Besides Fry's field goal accuracy, Mack's impact and the thrilling WR-DB battles, Trubisky's overall poise, and continued growth and understanding of Nagy's offense was likely the best thing Bears fans at Olivet Nazarene took in on Saturday.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan, on QB Mitch Trubisky: "I see the growth in him, I see the love of the game. And a lot of quarterbacks don't love that." — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) July 27, 2019

Indeed Trubisky is a noted hard worker with a love for the grind of getting better but at the end of the day, his production is what will give him the chance to vault higher into the everlasting "elite quarterbacks" discussion.

Saturday's Bears practice was just that, a practice session, but it still showcased-to 8,385 fans and those keeping up with updates-many of the reasons Bears fans should be amped for the 100th year of Bears football.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears and stream the ‘Football Aftershow' easily on your device.

Bears get amazing fan turnout for first training camp practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago