Bears get amazing fan turnout for first training camp practice

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago
There is a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the upcoming season for the Bears. After finishing with a 12-4 record in the first year under head coach Matt Nagy (and defensive superstar Khalil Mack), there is a real reason for that excitement entering year 2 of the Nagy-Mack-Mitch Trubisky core. And that excitement shone through in the number of fans present for the Bears first training camp practice.

Fans packed the stands at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and as noted by our very own JJ Stankevitz, it was a lot easier to find fans repping current players like linebacker Roquan Smith rather than the litany of Brian Urlacher and other throwback jerseys from the glory days of Bears football past.

Among the highlights that Bears fans got to see on Saturday were: Allen Robinson getting the best of Kyle Fuller in a one-on-one, wide receiver vs cornerback showdown, plenty of nice, crisp passes from Trubisky and a solid display of kicking from Elliot Fry.

 

Fry's kicking performance stood out amid the backdrop of 8,000+ fans, as he only missed one of his 10 attempts and even nailed a field goal that our Moon Mullin estimates was about a 60-yard kick. 

Khalil Mack, of course, had his moments and turned heads by making multiple big-time defensive impacts plays in Saturday's more serious practice, seemingly backing up his statements about wanting the Bears defense to be even better this year.

Besides Fry's field goal accuracy, Mack's impact and the thrilling WR-DB battles, Trubisky's overall poise, and continued growth and understanding of Nagy's offense was likely the best thing Bears fans at Olivet Nazarene took in on Saturday. 

Indeed Trubisky is a noted hard worker with a love for the grind of getting better but at the end of the day, his production is what will give him the chance to vault higher into the everlasting "elite quarterbacks" discussion.

Saturday's Bears practice was just that, a practice session, but it still showcased-to 8,385 fans and those keeping up with updates-many of the reasons Bears fans should be amped for the 100th year of Bears football. 

