Bears almost had another suitor for No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round selection, 2024 first-round pick and 2025 second-round selection, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore.

It’s a trade that should go a long way in setting Chicago up for success moving forward. Not only did they get additional picks during a year where they don’t need a quarterback, but they also got Justin Fields a No. 1 wide receiver in Moore.

The Bears fielded calls from a number of teams, per reports, and one of those was the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to The Athletic, the Raiders were considering trading up six spots to No. 1. The Bears’ asking price was three first-round picks (including one in 2023) and two second-round picks (with one in 2023). The Raiders never made a formal offer, per the report, as they believed Chicago’s asking price was too steep.

Ultimately, the Bears’ trade with the Panthers might’ve been even better. Sure, Las Vegas does sit two spots ahead of where Chicago is now. But looking at the current deal, it’s an indication of just how much the Bears value Moore, who general manager Ryan Poles insisted by part of the trade with the Panthers.

With the NFL draft just over a month away, Chicago is sitting in a good position to land a top defensive or offensive tackle, which remain the team’s biggest needs through the first wave of free agency. The Bears also have four picks in the first 64 selections, which gives Poles the resources to help retool this roster.

