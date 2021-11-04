Bears’ Allen Robinson surprised at lack of production this season

One of the biggest surprises for the Bears this season has been a lack of production from wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Through the first eight weeks, Robinson has just 26 catches on 44 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown. It doesn’t exactly match his production over the last three seasons, and it’s certainly been shocking.

“At this point in time in the season, if somebody had told me this is where it would be at, I would have bet heavily against that,” Robinson said.

Robinson is on track for half the production that he had in 16 games last season — and that’s with an additional 17th game. Last year, Robinson had 50 catches on 77 targets for 631 yards and three touchdowns at this point.

“It’s been tough,” Robinson said. “Just trying to, you know, trying to account for everything. Trying to see what I can do differently, trying to figure out what there is that can be done differently, again, on my end. Really trying to control the things that I can control to possibly change whatever is going on to increase my production.”

The Bears passing game has been the worst in the NFL, and Robinson’s lack of chemistry with Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has certainly been a concern. Fields has organized extra meetings with his receivers to try and get on the same page.

With nine games left on the schedule, there’s still plenty of time for Fields and Robinson to build that connection.

“It’s not something that’s just going to, you know, explode overnight,” Robinson said. “It’s something that as you kind of progress and run certain routes or see certain things, they just start to become more of a feel rather than you seeing and reacting. You can kind of see it and feel it before it happens and then it happens. I think that those things are definitely starting to happen.”

