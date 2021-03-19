Bears' Allen Robinson signs his franchise tag for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It looks like a positive step in the Bears-Allen Robinson saga has been made.

The wide receiver signed his franchise tag for the 2021 season.

#Bears WR Allen Robinson has officially accepted his franchise tag, source said, locking in his $18M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

After being unable to negotiate a contract extension during last offseason, the Bears applied the franchise tag to keep him in Chicago in 2021.

The situation between the Bears and Robinson has been tenuous and Robinson seemed ready for a change of scenery, he's said playing under the franchise tag is at the "bottom of my list."

The Bears have said they want to keep their good players, and noted Robinson is one of their good players. Of course this seems weird after the Bears cut All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller.

The franchise tag means Robinson will get a fully guaranteed $18 million for the 2021 season. The wide receiver market during 2021 NFL Free Agency has been less than stellar and Robinson could've elected to sign to lock in a big 2021 salary and re-visiting free agency in 2021.

It's worth noting this doesn't guarantee he'll be in Chicago come September, he could be traded to another team.

Bears new quarterback Andy Dalton gushed over Robinson in his first press conference with Chicago on Thursday.

"Allen is a great player," Dalton said. "I've watched him from afar, been on the other side playing against him. He can do so much, he's so good when the ball is in the air, he can separate, he's a complete receiver. He can kind of do it all. You love to see that.

"You love to have a guy that you know that when they are 1-on-1, more times than not they are going to make the play and give him the chance to do what he can do. I'm excited about getting to work with him.He has tremendous skill and he's proven that year in and year out."

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!