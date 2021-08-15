Bears' Allen Robinson ranks at No. 87 on Top 100 Players of 2021

Allen Robinson ranks at No. 87 on Top 100 Players of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson landed on "The Top 100 Players of 2021" on Sunday for the second consecutive year.

102 catches

1,250 yds

6 TDs@AllenRobinson lands on the #NFLTop100 for the second year in a row.https://t.co/K8xMF3xT9N — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 15, 2021

Robinson was voted 87th best player in the NFL in a poll of league players selected by NFL Network. In 2020, Robinson was ranked No. 93.

The 27-year-old signed with the Bears in 2018 and has caught 255 passes for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns in 45 appearances.

Last season, Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

In March, Robinson officially signed his franchise tag for the 2021 season and will get a fully guaranteed $18 million this year.

While Robinson did not play in Saturday's preseason 20-13 victory against the Miami Dolphins, the offense sure looked good under rookie quarterback Justin Fields' command.

