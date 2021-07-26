Bears’ Allen Robinson ranks among top 10 wide receivers in Madden 22

While Allen Robinson remains without a long-term contract in Chicago, there’s no denying his importance to the Bears heading into 2021. Robinson is one of the best wide receivers in the game, where he’s managed to find success despite the poor quarterback play around him.

Robinson has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, where he’s been the most consistent player on the Bears’ offense over the last three years. And while Robinson has been snubbed in wide receiver rankings before, leave it to the folks at Madden 22 to tell you how it is.

Madden 22 released its wide receiver ratings on Monday, where Robinson garnered a 90 overall, which was the 10th best at his position. Last year, Robinson received an 89 rating.

Robinson will play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after he and the Bears failed to agree to terms on a long-term extension before July 15. And given the two sides haven’t had serious contract talks since last September, it wasn’t a huge surprise.

But Robinson still plans to report to training camp on time and play for Chicago in 2021 before he becomes a free agent in 2022. While the Bears could tag him again, it would cost them nearly $20 million, and it wouldn’t be a good look for them to not work out a long-term deal.

