Bears' Allen Robinson plans to play against Packers on SNF

Allen Robinson plans to play against Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson plans on playing when the Bears take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football this week.

“Everything is trending in the right direction,” Robinson said. “We’ll just continue to see how this week goes.”

Robinson practiced for the first time since Week 9 on Wednesday, albeit as a limited participant. While it’s not as good a sign as practicing in full, like Robinson said, it's a step in the right direction.

Robinson initially hurt his hamstring in the Steelers game, and had to miss the next three games because of it. Earlier in the year he battled through an ankle injury, as well.

“Two injuries for a receiver that you could and want to stay away from, if you can,” Robinson said. “Having to deal with those, unfortunately, is part of the game.”

With Robinson sidelined, the Bears have turned to Darnell Mooney as the team’s WR1, who has impressed with his opportunity. But the team will be glad to have both Robinson and Mooney on the field when they travel to Lambeau.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!