Bears' Allen Robinson, Jaylon Johnson off COVID-19 list

The Bears took a big step in the right direction towards getting fully healthy following a COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall. The team announced on Monday that they were activating Allen Robinson, Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, Jesse James and Ryan Nall off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The return of Johnson and Gipson will help add depth back to the team’s secondary, as it was stretched extremely thin over the past couple of weeks. Against the Vikings in Week 15, the defense was missing the entire starting secondary, plus several backups, due to a combination of the virus and injuries.

On offense, Robinson has had a disappointing season by his standards. That’s in part due to his lack of production on the field, and in part due to missing so many games. He’s been sidelined for five games this year due to COVID-19 and a hamstring injury earlier in the year. Before this year, Robinson had only missed three games over his previous three seasons in Chicago.

The Bears still have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Akiem Hicks, Jesper Horsted, Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Isaiah Coulter.

