Bears, Allen Robinson extension 'unlikely' before deadline

The Chicago Bears and Allen Robinson reportedly won't be getting a long-term extension done before training camp.

A deal is 'unlikely' ahead of next week's deadline for players signed under the franchise tag, as reported by NFL Network.

That means 2021 could be Robinson's final season in Chicago.

"There's been a difference of opinion on his value (has been that way for a few years)," Adam Caplan said. Terrific player, but the team doesn't value him (by money) as other teams would."

Which is ludicrous given how well Robinson has played with the Bears. Robinson is the NFL's best when it comes to contested catches, his 61 since coming to Chicago ranks for the most in the NFL. And 47 of those catches have come in the past two seasons alone.

He's had 19 more contested targets than any other NFL player in the last two seasons. All that's earned Robinson the second-highest PFF grade (95.1) on contested catches over the past two seasons.

And in 2020 he had a career-high 88.5 grade from PFF.

Robinson wants to be paid like a top-tier receiver, because he is.

He signed his tag in March, saying it "was best at the time." In 2021, Robinson will earn a fully-guarteneed $17.98 million by playing under the tag.

“At the end of the day, it’s out of my control,” Robinson said at minicamp in June. “It’s not what I can control. Right now, I’m just focusing on things I can control, coming back, being the best player I can be, trying to help the offense continue to improve. That’s the main focus for me right now, just controlling what I can. Helping myself to be better will help this team to be better and obviously will help us from an organizational standpoint be better than we have in the past couple of years.

“Whatever comes from the contract standpoint, again, will come from that. That’s not totally in my control either way. Being able to control whatever I can. Not setting myself back in any way. Not forfeiting any money in any way. Those are all things that go into the fact of what I want to do and the things I want to accomplish. Not only team-wise, but personally. It’s just something that makes sense.”

Pay Allen Robinson.

