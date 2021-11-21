Bears' Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Ravens game

Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Ravens game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears bad stretch of injury news got worse on Sunday. The team announced 90 minutes before their Week 11 game with the Ravens that both Eddie Jackson and Allen Robinson would miss the game with hamstring injuries.

Robinson missed all three days of Bears practice and was officially “doubtful” heading into the weekend, so his inactive designation is not surprising. However Jackson was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday, and was officially “questionable,” so there was legitimate reason to believe he might have been able to suit up.

Earlier in the week, the Bears announced Akiem Hicks would also miss the game with an ankle injury. He’s also battled through a groin injury that kept him out of practically three full games.

But the biggest blow of them all was Friday’s news that Khalil Mack would undergo season-ending foot surgery next week. Mack had been enjoying a great season, with six sacks in seven games. He and Robert Quinn had formed the most fearsome pass rush in the league, but now Quinn, Trevis Gipson and new additions Cassius Marsh and Bruce Irvin will have to pick up the slack.

