Bears' Allen Robinson: Darnell Mooney 'going to ball out' in 2021

Alex Shapiro
·1 min read
In this article:
Robinson predicts big year for Darnell Mooney originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darnell Mooney turned some heads after a breakout rookie campaign for the Bears last season. But fellow wide receiver Allen Robinson reportedly said great things are still on the horizon for Mooney in Year Two.

Last season, Mooney was consistent, but from Weeks 1-15 his best performance was a five-catch, 69-yard game in Week 8. But Mooney exploded for 11 catches and 93 yards in Week 16. He finished the year with 61 receptions for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

Mooney and Robinson have been spotted training together this offseason, so if anyone knows that Mooney is ready to take the next step, it’s Robinson.

In addition, Robinson reportedly praised Justin Fields’ work ethic. That tracks with everything else we’ve heard out of Halas Hall about the rookie QB. That being said, Nagy and Fields have both mentioned he has plenty to work on before training camp begins later this summer.

No matter how things shake out, the Bears will have several exciting young players to keep an eye on as the team ramps up for the regular season.

