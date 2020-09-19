The Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson are not on the same page in contract talks, but they’re not closing the book, either.

Robinson and the Bears have resumed contract talks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although the two sides reportedly are still far apart by “a significant gap,” the fact that they’re talking means there’s still a chance they get something done.

When Robinson deleted all references to the Bears from his social media, some took that as a sign that he had decided he was finished with the franchise after this season. But that wasn’t the case. There remains a chance that Robinson will be a Bear for the rest of his career.

Bears, Allen Robinson continue negotiations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk