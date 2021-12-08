Bears' Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks return to practice

ARob, Hicks each practice for first time since Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The big Bears news of the day was Matt Nagy’s announcement that Justin Fields would return as the team’s starting quarterback this Sunday against the Packers. But a little later in the day, the Bears announced that two other big names returned to the practice field. For the first time in nearly a month, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks each participated in practice, albeit as limited participants.

Both Robinson and Hicks hurt themselves in Week 9’s game against the Steelers. Robinson went out with a hamstring injury, while it was an ankle injury for Hicks. Neither man has practiced since that game.

While practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday isn’t a guarantee that either will play when the Bears travel to Lambeau Field, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

Besides the three games missed due to the ankle injury, Hicks also essentially missed three full games with a groin injury earlier this year. Meanwhile Robinson hadn’t missed a game since 2018. That year he missed two games with a groin injury and one game with a rib injury.

