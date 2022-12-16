Bears' Alex Leatherwood-Riley Reiff platoon shows team looking to future

Josh Schrock
·4 min read

Leatherwood-Reiff platoon shows Bears looking to future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For most of the Bears' season, Alex Leatherwood has gone about his business in the background, slowly learning the system during the week while being inactive on Sundays.

But the Bears claimed Leatherwood and his contract prior to Week 1 for a reason. They believe in his talent and think he could be one of the future pieces of their offensive line.

After an early-season bout with mononucleosis, Leatherwood has finally reached a point where the Bears feel like he is ready to contribute on Sundays and show them if their initial evaluation of him is correct.

Leatherwood made his debut for the Bears in Week 13, playing 10 snaps in the 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears plan to have a platoon at right tackle with Leatherwood and Riley Reiff during the final month of the season. It's unclear how the situation will change when Larry Borom returns from a knee injury.

"I’m extremely interested to see where he can go," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said of Leatherwood on Thursday. "He’s a guy who got here and had a slow start and then gets sick. But now we’ve seen him get better each and every week so the opportunities will continue to grow for him."

While Leatherwood only played 10 snaps in Week 13, the Bears liked what they saw. The 2021 first-round pick held up well on the outside, including stonewalling an edge rusher to allow quarterback Justin Fields time to deliver a 56-yard strike to Equanimeous St. Brown.

"It was great. Alex played well." head coach Matt Eberflus said. "Overall, really nice performance by him. It doesn’t surprise us. We were anxious to get him in there and see how he would do. But it doesn’t surprise us because he’s had great maturation in the system, working inside and outside."

Eberflus and his staff have been consistent in their message that they will continue to do what gives the Bears the best chance to win each week and not make decisions based on the future.

But the platoon system on the offensive line seems contradictory to the company line.

"I just think it’s where the development of certain players are," Eberflus said Friday when asked why the Bears platoon on the O-line. "I think you put them in there and see how they do, then you build it from there. Everything’s based on performance. So if a guy performs well, we give him more to do. We always have to prove it first on the practice field. Once we start inching into the games, then you’ve got to prove it out there as well."

It took Leatherwood time to get back to full strength after battling mono. He lost 25 pounds and lost his wind.

He's in a comfortable place now, both with his body and knowledge of the scheme. The final four games will give Leatherwood a good opportunity to show the Bears if he can be part of their starting 2023 offensive line or if more resources will have to be devoted to that area in the offseason.

Leatherwood isn't focused on the big picture. He doesn't see the chances coming his way as a tryout for the future. He's staying in the present.

“Just focus on me and my team," Leatherwood said after the loss to the Packers when asked what he must do next. "Just narrow the scope on the things I need to do to be a better player each and every day. Do everything I can to commit myself to helping the team win.”

RELATED: Fields' indescribable comfort best development of Year 2 rise

The Bears are 3-10. Their playoff hopes have long since evaporated amid a six-game losing streak. Eberflus and his staff can say they are focused on finding wins during the final four weeks. I have no doubt they are.

But the decision to start easing Leatherwood in at right tackle is also one for the future. It's highly unlikely Reiff will be a Bear next season. Leatherwood is under contract for two more years. The Bears also have the right to exercise his fifth-year option should he play well.

The Bears need to find out what they have in Leatherwood. There's no time like the present.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow questionable for Sunday

    The Lions have listed star rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets. But there’s reason to believe Hutchinson will be on the field. Via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, Hutchinson told reporters after practice, “We’re here. We’re good. I’m ready to go.” Hutchinson missed the first two days of practice [more]

  • Bears-Eagles injury report: Chase Claypool OUT for Week 15 clash

    The Bears will be without Chase Claypool on Sunday vs. the Eagles.

  • What you should know about No. 16 Indiana basketball vs. No. 6 Kansas

    The Indiana Hoosiers' tougher non-conference schedule continues after finals when they visit the defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks.

  • Derwin James listed as doubtful

    It looks like the Chargers will be without safety Derwin James again this week. James did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins because of a quad injury and he remained out of practice this week. The Chargers list him as doubtful to play against the Titans, so Alohi Gilman will likely be [more]

  • Fields set to play for Bears against Eagles; Claypool out

    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day after sitting out on Wednesday. Fields needs 95 yards to join Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to run for 1,000 in a season.

  • Bear Necessities: Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ready to make their return vs. Eagles

    The Bears are getting back Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who are eager to face arguably the NFL's best team in the Eagles.

  • ‘Impossible’ standard: How a hustle metric has motivated Chicago Bears wide receivers to aid in the offense’s rushing success

    Every week, Chicago Bears wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert gives his players a bullet-pointed study guide with close to 20 instructions and clues specific to that week’s opponent and game plan. But there is one staple, the same tip repeated at No. 8 for every game. “Ask those guys,” Tolbert said. “They better be able to quote that first sentence of tip No. 8.” OK, Equanimeous St. Brown. ...

  • This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

    It also comes with a tricked-out movie theater.

  • Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

    Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. In an interview with a Russian-language YouTube channel, he touted direct computer access to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to enroll migrants and was vague about “opportunists” in Mexico who ensure customers’ safety after they fly there on tourist visas and while they wait in Tijuana to cross.

  • Jerry Jones: Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is “very much” alive

    Will it ever end? Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, and the Cowboys continue to be interesting in signing him. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether the pursuit of Beckham is still alive. “Very much,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of [more]

  • Bears QB Justin Fields takes aim at 1,000-yard rushing mark

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recalled his younger years as an Atlanta Falcons and Michael Vick fan, when he would go to games with his father. There's a possibility Fields could join Vick and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson as the third quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season when the Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. ''That would be crazy with Michael Vick, me growing up in Atlanta,'' Fields said.

  • Stay 'happy and warm' with these comfy waterproof boots — on sale for $39 and arrive by Xmas

    Delivery drivers, hiking aficionados and moms alike turn to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.

  • Jalen Catalon officially enters transfer portal

    Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has officially entered the transfer portal after logging action in just seven games over the past two seasons. The redshirt junior has undergone season-ending surgeries in 2021 and 2022. Head coach Sam Pittman mentioned earlier Friday that transferring would be the likely option for Catalon moving forward.

  • White Sox, Andrew Benintendi agree to 5-year deal

    The White Sox have their new left fielder after agreeing to a five-year deal with Andrew Benintendi.

  • NFL betting: Will Eagles rack up the points again this week?

    One of our two best bets this week is an under due to an inflated total.

  • Cubs turn to Dansby Swanson to salvage free agency efforts

    The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.

  • Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH

    A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process.

  • Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

    Key findings of the report, the first of its kind released by a task force created by the state Legislature last year to investigate the issue, include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force because of lacking data, said Nikki Cristobal, the report's principal investigator.

  • Sasha Banks’ WWE Exit Was Negotiated This Summer, More Details On New Japan Deal

    It appears the reports of Sasha Banks getting out of […]

  • Kings HC Mike Brown fined $25K after ejection in comeback win over Raptors

    "Do it for him," Sacramento stars Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis both said regarding the team's mindset after Brown's ejection.