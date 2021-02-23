Bears' Akiem Hicks answers fan questions on football, food, fun on Twitter
Akiem Hicks opens up to Bears fans with impromptu Q&A
It’s February 23rd. The Super Bowl was over two weeks ago. We don’t have an NFL Combine and free agency doesn’t open up for another three weeks. The draft is barely a blip on the horizon. In other words, we are in the dark age of the NFL calendar. Luckily Akiem Hicks hopped on Twitter Monday night to host an impromptu Q&A session to give us all something to read besides endless Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold trade speculation posts.
His answers spanned a wide range of topics, from football, to food and friends. Here are some of the best moments:
To start, Hicks pointed to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai to answer why he thought the Bears could field a top-three defense again:
Couldn’t have made a better choice for DC. I’ve watched him grow as a coach every year since I’ve been in Chicago. I think it’s his time. He has a system that already worked here with pretty much same personnel
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
But he wasn’t about to go in depth with x’s and o’s in case the Lions or Packers hopped in the thread:
Scheme on Twitter. Ur better than that. Don’t you want us to win 😅
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
As for an up-and-coming player to keep an eye on, Hicks didn’t narrow things down:
The whole defense nice. I look around and I see nothin but ball players. Cats that’ll go for it. That’s what I said in my head . Lol . Honestly though i think all my teammates can play great ball. It means somethin to em I see it in their faces. I’ve seen people not care before
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
Of course Deshaun Watson rumors came up too:
Truly don’t know. You’d be surprised how much less a player knows about moves. One day you pop up and your boy just out the locker room. But that’s the game
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
Someone asked what Hicks’ favorite win was:
Hasn’t happened yet pic.twitter.com/GTZkxPhvbx
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
And how much he missed having fans at Soldier Field in 2020:
Bro. Imagine what it sounds like in that gif. pic.twitter.com/OD3vC5H0W7
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
When talking about favorite teammates, Hicks’ singled out some former Bears:
Willie young jerrell freeman pernell McPhee prince Amukamara Marcus cooper (ugly ahh nick Williams) just to name a few: almost for lift my dog Acho. For the ones I won’t get to take another snap with. My brothers
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
Speaking of former teammates, who would win in arm wrestling match between him and Kyle Long?:
Kyle is built from a long line blood warrior Viking somethin. As physical imposing of a human as I am. Miss the battles but probably better that we stopped
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
Everyone’s always looking for new T.V. recs too:
Naruto. Trying to pound out some episodes lol
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
And of course the most important question of them all: Dogs and beef, or Deep dish?
I’m at Portillos more than giordanos. If that makes sense lol
— akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 23, 2021
