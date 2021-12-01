Bears' Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet all DNP at practice

8 Bears players do not participate in Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears somehow entered Wednesday’s practice with more injuries than they had coming out of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. In all, the Bears had a whopping eight players who did not participate in practice as the team prepares to take on the Cardinals.

Headlining the list of DNPs were Akiem Hicks (ankle), Allen Robinson (hamstring) and Roquan Smith (hamstring). We knew Smith wasn’t going to participate heading into practice. Meanwhile Hicks and Robinson have each missed the past two games with their respective injuries.

In addition, starting tight end Cole Kmet was a surprise addition to the list. He was not on the Bears injury report coming out of the Lions game, but missed practice due to a groin injury. Kmet has yet to miss a game in his young career.

Beyond that, Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), Mario Edwards, Jr. (ribs), Damien Williams (calf) and Sam Kamara (concussion) also did not participate during Wednesday’s practice.

Meanwhile, starting quarterback Justin Fields did make his return as a limited participant. However it was Andy Dalton who took the starter’s reps with Fields limited at practice.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!