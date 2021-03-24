Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

The Telegraph

Seven in 10 people hospitalised with coronavirus are still suffering the effects of long Covid five months later, with women at greater risk, a new study has shown. Survivors complained of memory loss and brain fog, and some had been forced to give up work because of symptoms such as muscle pain, fatigue, swollen joints and breathlessness. The British study, led by the National Institute for Health Research, followed 1,077 patients who were discharged from hospital between March and November last year. Researchers found that the majority had had not made a full recovery by the five-month mark, and each long Covid patient had an average of nine persistent symptoms. One in five had developed a new disability and more than 25 per cent were suffering from anxiety and depression, while 12 per cent had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Some 17 per cent had mild cognitive impairment, while one third had impaired lung function. Of the 67.5 per cent of participants who were working before Covid, 17.8 per cent had stopped working. Women were more likely to suffer long-term effects, which researchers said could be linked to differences in the immune system or survivor bias because more men had actually died from Covid.