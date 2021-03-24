Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Damien Williams to a one-year deal. Williams previously was with the Chiefs. Last week, Williams was released by KC in a bit of a surprise move. In 2020, Williams opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season prior, Williams averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Chiefs in 11 games played. He also added five rushing scores. The 28-year-old is known for the pass-catching abilities as well. He had 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 as well

