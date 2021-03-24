Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears added to their running back room on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Damien Williams to a one-year deal. Williams previously was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last week, Williams was released by KC in a bit of a surprise move which saved them $2.2 million against the salary cap.

In 2020, Williams opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season prior, Williams averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Chiefs in 11 games played. He also added five rushing scores.

The 28-year-old is known for the pass-catching abilities as well. He had 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

Williams notably caught headlines in a pretty big game that season: The Super Bowl. That outing saw Williams put up 133 total scrimmage yards with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Chiefs took home the title with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Williams had the go-ahead score and then the final one which iced the game.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2014, Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins and played four seasons there. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor held that same role with the Dolphins in Williams’ first two pro seasons.

Williams joins a Chicago backfield with David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen.

