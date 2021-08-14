Bears agree to sign former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears are trying to beef up their offensive line with just weeks left before the start of the regular season. On Saturday, the Bears agreed to a deal with former Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Peters, 39, spent the past 12 seasons with the Eagles. Over that period, Peters established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the game. He made seven of his nine Pro Bowl appearances and was voted to two All-Pro teams with Philadelphia.

Peters has dealt with injuries that have limited his production over the past couple seasons. He played only seven games in 2017 due to a knee injury, and missed three games in 2018. Peters re-signed with the Eagles for the 2020 season as a guard, but moved back to tackle due to injuries on the Eagles' offensive line. Peters played in just eight games after injuring his foot.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed the signing, saying Peters will compete for the starting left tackle job with the Bears.

Nagy said the move has nothing to do with the readiness of rookie Teven Jenkins, who the team selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Jenkins has missed time in training camp with a back injury.

The Peters news comes shortly after rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked strong in his NFL preseason debut. Fields threw for 142 yards and a passing touchdown, and added 33 rushing yards and a rushing score during his first preseason game.

While Andy Dalton is expected to open the season as the team's starter, Fields will play eventually. In either scenario, the Bears want to be sure both quarterbacks have adequate time to throw when they are on the field.

Signing Peters could help in a big way, especially if he stays healthy. And if Jenkins' back injury isn't serious, being able to turn to him if Peters falters isn't the worst backup plan.

