Danny Trevathan isn’t going anywhere.

The linebacker and core special teams player will stay in Chicago, having agreed to a three-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Trevathan, who turns 30 later this month, was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Trevathan has spent the past four seasons with the Bears after four seasons with the Broncos.

He has appeared in 46 games, with 45 starts, with the Bears. Trevathan has made 327 tackles, six sacks and three interceptions with the Bears.

Bears agree to three-year deal with Danny Trevathan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk