Bears agree to terms with QB Justin Fields on fully guaranteed four-year contract

The Chicago Bears are looking to rewrite decades of negative quarterback narrative with the drafting of Justin Fields, who they traded up to select with the 11th overall pick.

Since his arrival in Chicago, Fields has impressed coaches, teammates and media members alike with how quickly he’s acclimating to the NFL. Fields has been showing off some of his strengths, including a deep-ball accuracy that has left wide receiver Darnell Mooney smiling.

Now, Fields is officially a Chicago Bear.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have agreed to terms with Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $18.871 million, which includes a $11.085 million signing bonus.

The #Bears agreed to terms with first-round pick Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,871,952 contract that includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

Fields joins five other draft class members that have signed their rookie deals, including offensive tackle Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.

That leaves second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins as the only member of Chicago’s rookie draft class that remains unsigned.

