Bears agree to one-year extension with Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears will keep one of their receivers around for next season.

According to Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com, the Bears have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Equanimeous St. Brown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds the deal is worth $1.25 million.

St. Brown has started 15 games for the Bears this season, recording 20 catches for 320 yards with one touchdown. He’s also rushed six times for 54 yards.

St. Brown is third on the team in receiving yards.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, St. Brown has 57 receptions for 863 yards with two TDs in 52 games with 25 starts.

