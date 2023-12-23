Bears agree to four-year extension with Cairo Santos

The Bears are keeping their veteran kicker around.

Chicago and Cairo Santos have agreed to a four-year, $16 million extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Santos, 32, is in his fourth season of his second stint kicking for the Bears. He’s hit 27-of-29 field goals this season and 24-of-26 extra points. Santos is 6-of-6 on field goals of at least 50 yards. He’s also sent 81 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

In 130 career games for the Bears, Chiefs, Rams, Buccaneers, and Titans, Santos has made 85.5 percent of his field goals and 94.8 percent of his extra points.

The Bears will host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.