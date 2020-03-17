The Bears have their first big-time deal in place in free agency, agreeing to a five-year, $70 million contract with pass rusher Robert Quinn. The contract calls for $30 million in guarantees.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Quinn resurrected his career with the Cowboys last season, his only year with the team, when he registered 11.5 sacks. Prior to 2019, Quinn hadn't had more than 8.5 sacks in any season since 2015.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: What signing Robert Quinn shows about Ryan Pace's ambitions for the Bears

The 29-year-old's previous stops include the Rams (2011-17) and Miami (2018). He recorded an incredible 19 sacks for the Rams back in 2013.

Quinn's addition means the end of Leonard Floyd's disappointing tenure in Chicago. Word of his release came shortly after news of Quinn's contract.

Quinn was the 14th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft and brings 80.5 career sacks to a Bears defense that's in desperate need of a complement to Khalil Mack.

They have a darn good one now.

Bears agree to 5-year, $70 million deal with Robert Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago