Bears address two important offensive needs in new NFL mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is about two months away, and new Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do with just five draft picks.

The Bears don’t have a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to select quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick last year. But there are still opportunities for Chicago to address some needs in the middle rounds, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock draft, Luke Easterling has the Bears addressing two important needs on the offensive side of the ball, which should help Fields.

Here’s a look at the two prospects:

Round 2, Pick 39: Purdue WR David Bell

If there’s one thing we learned about the teams that made it to the Super Bowl, it’s that you need to surround your quarterback with weapons. And that’s a top priority for Poles this offseason.

Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wide receiver currently on the roster, which means Poles has a lot of work to do to add additional weapons for Fields during free agency and the NFL draft.

This year’s wide receiver class is a deep one, where someone like Purdue’s David Bell projects to fall to the second round, where Chicago can nab him with Pick 39, which is exactly what Easterling has projected.

Here’s what The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs had to say about Bell:

Bell projects favorably as a perimeter wide receiver at the next level. I admire the efforts put forth by the Purdue offense to ensure they manufacture enough touches for their top target in the passing game, as Bell’s menu of routes and concepts has featured quick game with stick routes and slants, designed touches in the screen game to the perimeter, and long-developing digs, posts, deep outs, and double moves vertically outside the numbers. I wouldn’t necessarily advocate for such a vast array of touches in the NFL, but I see a perimeter wide receiver with effective releases off the line of scrimmage, savvy work at the top of the route, and incredible body control and ball skills. Bell isn’t a dominant athlete and his athletic profile is one I perceive to be above average but not a mismatch problem. All the same, this is exactly the kind of receiver we see annually pass through the draft process and be available on Day 2 before making an impact and going on to have a successful pro career.

Bell had 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games for the Boilermakers last season. He’s exactly the kind of weapon that a young quarterback like Fields needs around him.

Round 3, Pick 71: Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Another thing we learned from the teams playing in the Super Bowl is the importance of protecting your quarterback up front, which is a huge point of emphasis for Poles in his first year as GM. The offensive line needs plenty of work — both on the edge and interior — but landing a solid tackle to protect Fields’ blind side would be just what the doctor ordered.

Easterling has Chicago landing on Fields’ former Ohio State teammate — Nicholas Petit-Frere, who projects to serve as a left tackle. That would cause a shift on the offensive line with second-year packers Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. One of them can move to guard while the other anchors the right tackle spot.

Here’s what The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs had to say about Petit-Frere:

Petit-Frere has excellent physical tools and offers the kind of frame that is meant to play on the edge. He’s long, dense, and fluid as an athlete, offering a promising skill set for an NFL team to continue to tinker with in an effort to reach his high ceiling. There are some technical and instinctual lapses that pop up from time to time in his footwork and angles, but generally speaking, Petit-Frere has overwhelmed most opponents with his blend of traits. I like him best in a zone-heavy offense, as that’s what he was asked to execute most frequently at Ohio State, but I think he’s conceptually a scheme flexible player that can drive block, step and flow laterally to run backside cutoff, or take vertical sets in deep-set passing—which Ohio State did a fair amount of out of play-action passes.

But Chicago’s offensive line concerns extend beyond the tackle spot. Right now, there’s just one starting interior lineman under contract in Cody Whitehair, who could remain put at left guard or kick to center. The Bears have some important decisions to make this offseason, where there are some solid interior linemen slated to hit free agency.

