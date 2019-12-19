Bears address two defensive needs in latest 2020 NFL mock draft

The next two weeks will be critical for Bears general manager Ryan Pace to build his tiers of roster needs heading into the offseason. With holes to fill on both sides of the ball, Pace has to determine which positions he'll try to address in free agency and which ones will be better fixed in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Bears offense has been the primary target for criticism this season, and for the most part, it's been fair. The play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky has left a lot to be desired while the offensive line has gone from a preseason strength to a sudden problem. But the defense isn't infallible. There's room for improvement despite their reputation as an elite unit.

In a recent two-round mock draft conducted by the Draft Wire, the Bears use both of their second-round picks on defensive prospects.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The first selection comes at No. 47 overall: Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade. At No. 49 overall, the Bears grab Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver.

Both picks make a lot of sense. Veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara is a prime candidate to be released in an effort to free salary-space this offseason. Kevin Tolliver's been adequate when given a chance to play, but the Bears can't come away from this year's draft without adding another starting-quality outside cover-guy.

Wade fits that profile at 6-1, 194 pounds. As a redshirt sophomore, he lacks the kind of on-field experience to suggest he'd be ready to start right away, but his ceiling is extremely high. Players with that kind of profile usually slide into the early part of the second round, and if he's on the board when the Bears pick (as he is in this mock draft scenario), he'd represent fantastic value.

Story continues

Weaver is coming off an incredibly productive 2019 season that included 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 265-pound redshirt junior is explosive off the snap of the ball and has the baseline athleticism to be a consistently disruptive nuisance in opposing backfields. With outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's future in Chicago still somewhat unknown (the Bears can rescind his fifth-year option), adding a player like Weaver would be a necessity.

The Bears cannot go into another season wasting the one-on-one matchups opposite Khalil Mack. Maybe it'll take a hungry rookie to fully take advantage.

Regardless of how the next two weeks unfold, cornerback and edge rusher will rank high on Pace's offseason to-do list.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears address two defensive needs in latest 2020 NFL mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago