Bears address holes in the trenches in new 3-round mock draft

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will trade back with a quarterback-needy team in order to acquire additional compensation.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling released a new three-round mock draft, where he has the Bears making a trade back from the first overall pick with the Colts and filling some big holes at positions of need.

While there are a number of needs to address, the biggest no doubt are in the trenches with the defensive and offensive lines, which are both focal points in this mock draft.

When all is said and done, the Bears make four picks in the first three rounds. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 4 (from IND): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

In this mock draft, the Bears find a trade partner in the Colts. Chicago moves back three spots while landing what Easterling projects to be Picks 4 and 35 this year, as well as an additional first-rounder in 2024.

With the fourth overall selection, the Bears still manage to land Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who many believe is the best prospect in this draft class — and someone Chicago might’ve been content to take first overall.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Carter:

Carter has been called the best defensive player on that historic 2021 Georgia defense. His motor runs hot on both run and passing plays. Carter does not lack effort. He is seen chasing the ball to the far sideline and upfield as a backside defender. In the run game, despite not having the frame of a traditional nose tackle, Carter holds up well at the point of attack reduced inside. He plays the 0,1, 3, and 5-techniques. I love his body control to handle double teams and corkscrew/twist through blocks to impact the ball carrier. I noticed improvement with his lower body to anchor and hold his ground to clog running lanes. His power can be overwhelming for opponents. He can stonewall zone-reach blocks to sit and occupy that lane. Carter cuts off those block attempts and leverages gaps well for a young player. He shuts the door/designed gap in the face of running backs. He’s a difficult task to move consistently in the run game.

The Bears need a disruptive three-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Carter would certainly fit the bill. He’s someone who’s shown to be a dominant run stuffer with a penchant to getting after the quarterback from the interior.

Round 2, Pick 35 (from IND): OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

With the additional second-rounder the Bears landed in their trade with the Colts, Chicago selects Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan at 35th overall.

Duncan, who played exclusively at left tackle at Maryland, would fill a huge need along the offensive line. He would give Justin Fields, who was sacked a league-high 55 times, some protection up front.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Duncan:

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Duncan has the prototypical build, length, and mass that the NFL looks for in offensive tackle prospects. Duncan appears to be a plus-level athlete with above-average movement skills, but there are technique issues that result in a wide range of outcomes for how successful Duncan can be on any given play.

There are no starting jobs guaranteed along the offensive line, and the future of Braxton Jones is certainly a storyline to watch. Jones, a former fifth-round pick, had a solid rookie season at left tackle. While he wasn’t without his struggles, he showed that he could be part of this offensive line moving forward. But that figures to be in question if Duncan joins the roster. The Bears would have a big decision to make about Jones, whether he stays at left tackle or moves to the right side.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

While the Bears traded their second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, they landed a second-rounder from the Ravens in exchange for Roquan Smith.

With the 53rd overall pick, Chicago lands some help for their struggling pass rush with Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who’s an effective pass rusher with a high ceiling.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Anudike-Uzomah:

Anudike-Uzomah profiles as a player with an explosive first step, plus-level functional strength, and good lateral agility—all of which support his ability to be a productive edge rusher. Anudike-Uzomah aligned in multiple alignments along the defensive front, but his best position appears to be when he is aligned on the outside shoulder of the tackle. From this alignment, Anudike-Uzomah has free access to run the arc around offensive tackles, win the edge, and get to the quarterback.

The Bears have just two starting defensive ends on the roster in Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson right now, and edge rusher is a huge need. Chicago sacked the quarterback 20 times in 17 games last season, which was the worst in the NFL. The hope is Anudike-Uzomah would help jumpstart that pass rush.

Round 3, Pick 64: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

After addressing the defensive and offensive lines, Easterling has the Bears going out and getting Fields a weapon in the third round.

With the 64th overall pick, Chicago lands LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has the ability to create explosive plays and would have an instant impact on offense.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Boutte:

Boutte’s best trait is his run-after-the-catch ability, and LSU found many different ways to get him the football. Boutte lined up as an outside receiver to catch a quick screen, lined up in the slot to get free releases and uncover quickly, and was sent in motion to receive a jet sweep handoff. With the ball in his hands, Boutte has shown to be a dangerous weapon. He has the ability to be elusive to make defenders miss in space, use his natural lower-body strength to run through arm tackles or use his speed to simply run away from defenders—easily putting space between him and defenders, turning a short pass into an explosive play.

Where things currently stand, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool headline Chicago’s receivers group. There aren’t any true No. 1 receivers in free agency, but adding someone like Boutte — who is explosive with his run-after-the-catch ability — would no doubt help Fields.

