Bears address holes on defense, offense in new 2-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles will trade the No. 1 pick to a quarterback-needy team in order to acquire additional picks.

In a new two-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Bears find a trade partner in the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 1 pick. Not only does Chicago land additional picks, but they find some impact players at some big positions of need.

Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster during the offseason, starting in the trenches with the defensive line (both interior and the edge) and all across the offensive line.

Here’s a look at the three picks made by the Bears in the first two rounds of Farrar’s mock draft, which address those needs and more:

Round 1, Pick 4 (from IND): EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

In this mock draft, the Bears trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts for additional picks. It’s a favorable scenario as Chicago still manages to land a top defensive talent in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who they could take at first overall.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Anderson:

During his time at Alabama, Anderson was utilized in multiple defensive lineman alignments, lining up as an edge player, 3-tech, and 4-tech, which put him in positions to attack the weak spots of a defense and disrupt plays with physicality. Anderson consistently made game-changing plays in both the run game and as a pass rusher, showcasing relentless effort, physicality, and being the most intense player on the field.

Right now, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson headline the defensive end group for the Bears. Chicago has plenty of work to do at defensive end this offseason, and Anderson has the potential to be a generational talent off the edge, as well as a contributor against the run. In three seasons, Anderson totaled 34.5 sacks, 58.5 tackles for loss, 207 QB pressures and 71 QB hits.

Round 2, Pick 35 (from IND): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

While the Bears traded away their second-rounder to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, they acquired the Colts’ second-round pick to land some help for quarterback Justin Fields. With the 35th overall pick, Farrar as Chicago drafting North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Downs:

Downs is a dynamic and productive slot receiver. Downs has showcased the ability to win at all three levels of the defense. He is a crafty and sudden route-runner. Downs thrives off attacking the defensive back’s base and leverage. He uses sudden stops and starts that stress their coverage abilities. His oily hips are pivotal to his sharp change of direction skills. Downs excels in playing basketball on grass. He strings together quick and elusive moves to manipulate his opponent. Downs is great at alternating his speed and pace throughout the route stem. He uses a slow/delayed release versus off-coverage to lull defenders to sleep before shifting gears to fly past them.

The Bears need to get Fields some help in the passing game, which includes a receiver group led by Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Downs is a polished route runner with the ability to make the kind of game-changing plays this passing game needs. He led all receivers in the 2023 draft class with a contested catch win percentage of 75, via Pro Football Focus.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Bears also acquired the Ravens’ second-round selection when they traded linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the trade deadline. In this mock draft, Chicago uses it to land a franchise center in Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz at 53rd overall.

Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about Schmitz:

Schmitz is a powerful center that offers the kind of stature that would shine in an inside zone and between-the-tackles gap running system. Offering effective punch and pad power as a run blocker, Schmitz projects as someone capable of generating the needed wash in the front to allow backs and lead blockers to hit gaps with confidence. There’s a stout anchor in pass protection present here as well. Schmitz does well against both interior blockers and second-level pressure players to slam the door shut and sit down on his hips to prevent collapse into his quarterback’s lap.

The Bears have multiple needs across the offensive line, whether it’s tackle, guard or center. But with north of $100 million in salary cap space, they could address some of those in free agency. Schmitz would shore up the offensive line at center, bringing with him a toughness this group needs. He also excels in the run game, as he was the highest-graded run blocking offensive lineman (92.4) in 2022, via Pro Football Focus.

