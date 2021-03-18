Bears adding defensive tackle Angelo Blackson on two-year deal

The Chicago Bears are signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Angelo Blackson to a two-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Blackson played in all 16 games for the Cardinals last season with nine starts. He matched career-highs with 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year and had a career-best eight quarterback hits.

A fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Blackson spent just one year with Arizona after a three-year stint with the Houston Texans. Blackson started 15 games for Houston in 2019 in his first chance as a full-time starter.

Blackson has appeared in 85 career games with 30 starts during his six seasons with the Titans, Texans and Cardinals.

