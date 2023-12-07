Bears add Yannick Ngakoue to injury report

The Bears have added one of their key defensive linemen to the injury report.

Yannick Ngakoue was limited on Thursday with a knee injury.

Ngakoue has started all 12 games for Chicago this year, playing 74 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's recorded 3.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and six QB hits.

Chicago also added receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the report, as he didn’t practice with a pectoral injury.

Running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle) remained full, as did offensive lineman Larry Broom (illness) and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (ankle).

Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was upgraded from limited to full.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis received a rest day.