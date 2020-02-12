Bears add some upside on offense in latest Pro Football Focus mock draft

The latest Pro Football Focus mock draft, released on Tuesday, was a two-round mock that featured the Bears adding some upside on offense. Chicago is almost certain to add some offensive line and quarterback depth at some point, whether it be a QB they view as a great backup or a possible starter. There were four QBs selected through the first two rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft (Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock) and PFF believes that that number will increase in 2020, with six QBs being selected through the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In PFF's February 11 mock, the Bears end up getting their guy in Washington QB Jacob Eason with the No. 43 overall pick (via the Las Vegas Raiders) and then add an intriguing OL prospect with the No. 50 overall pick in LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Eason is a quality QB prospect with big-time arm strength. In his college football career, he passed for 5,590 yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He played his first two seasons in the SEC with Georgia before transferring to Washington after his sophomore season. Eason really developed into the prospect he is today at Washington under Chris Peterson. In his lone season with the Huskies, Eason hit his career-high in pass completion percentage (64.2), touchdowns (23) and passer efficiency rating (143.9). Despite all of this, PFF sees Eason sliding to Chicago in the second round, giving the Bears a chance to add a potential "QB of the future."

A @skinnyqb10 led charge fueled @UW_Football to a 45-19 victory. Eason threw for 290 yards and 3️⃣ touchdowns!



@tx2stepp also caught a TD pass and took an 89-yard punt return to the house. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/6a4624dK7G



— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 21, 2019

...there's a reason why Eason fell to the second round. Similar to Drew Lock last year, Eason has all the arm talent in the world, but that never quite translated to consistent play on the field -PFF on Jacob Eason

Seven picks later the Bears get LSU center Lloyd Cushenbery III. The 6-foot-4, 315 lb. Cushenberry started all 15 games for the Tigers, who of course went undefeated on their way to a National Championship win. Cushenberry would help shore up the interior of the Bears' offensive line with his natural size and athleticism helping him contribute along the interior of the O-line if the Bears need him to switch positions. He may take a bit of time to develop but has shown that he can hang with the best of the best, finishing as a second-team All-American in 2019.

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry had a really good practice yesterday. His hands are always in tight. One of the few wins for anyone vs Javon Kinlaw. pic.twitter.com/uPnPEhex2Y — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 22, 2020

Cushenberry took it on the chin a bit this past season, as he allowed more pressures than any other center in the country. That looked like an outlier at the Senior Bowl, where he tied for the highest win rate of any interior offensive lineman there -PFF on Lloyd Cushenberry III

With the additions of Cushenberry and Eason, the Bears would be adding two long-term contributors with the potential to develop into key starters. Can't do much better than that considering that the Bears rank 28th in 2020 draft capital.

