Bears add Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach, to Matt Nagy's staff

Bears add former Longhorns head coach to offensive staff

The Bears announced on Monday that they hired former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman to act as an offensive analyst. In addition the team says Herman will work on “special projects” but it’s unclear exactly what that means. Last month the Bears hired Mike Pettine in a similar capacity, but on the defensive side of the ball.

This is Herman’s first NFL job. He’s coached in various capacities at the college level since 1998. As the Longhorn’s head coach from 2017-2020, he led Texas to a 32-18 record, plus a 4-0 record in bowl games. Before Texas, Herman was the Houston Cougars head coach from 2015-2016. There, he became only the fifth person in NCAA history to win the first 10 games of their head coaching career. In addition, Herman won the 2014 Broyles Award for the nation’s best assistant coach while working as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

The Bears also announced they hired Anthony Hibbert as an assistant strength coach. Hibbert has spent the previous six years working at Oklahoma State in the same capacity. He also worked on the Carolina Panthers strength staff from 2009-2011.

