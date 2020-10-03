Nick Foles replacing Mitchell Trubisky as the starter is not the only quarterback change on the Bears’ roster.

The Bears have also called up quarterback Tyler Bray to serve on the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Colts.

It is unclear why the Bears added Bray to the roster. Usually a third quarterback is only called up the day before a game if one of the quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart might be unavailable, but there has been no indication that Foles won’t be available to start, or that Trubisky won’t be available to back him up.

The 28-year-old Bray has thrown only one pass in his NFL career, but he has a wealth of experience in Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s offense, having spent the last two years in Chicago and also spent time in Kansas City when Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Bears add QB Tyler Bray to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk