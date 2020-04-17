Bears add more line depth with one-year deal for former Packer Jason Spriggs

The Bears have quite the battle forming on the offensive line.

On Friday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the team is reportedly signing former 2nd round tackle Jason Spriggs:

Source: Bears are signing OT Jason Spriggs to a one-year deal. Former Packers second-round pick was on IR last season. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 17, 2020

Spriggs was drafted by the Packers in 2016, and as the story goes, Ryan Pace was keen on the tackle out of Indiana. Green Bay scooped him up literally one pick before the Bears, which caused Ryan Pace to trade down and eventually draft Cody Whitehair. Of course, Pace disputed that at the time.

"That really didn't affect us," he said. "We had a lot of names there that we liked. So when our pick is approaching and we're realizing that there are a lot of guys here that we like, there is a chance for us to go back knowing that we got enough names that we can still get a good player and pick up some picks. That's why we did [the trade]."

Given the addition of Spriggs, the Bears now have a healthy competition at swing tackle and on the right side of their line. They signed former first-round pick Germain Ifedi to a one-year deal back in late March, which gives them four options (Spriggs, Ifedi, Rashaad Coward, and Alex Bars) for two spots (right guard, swing tackle).

