Bears add linebacker depth with one-year deal for Barkevious Mingo

The Bears were busy this weekend!

On Sunday night, Ryan Pace capped off a busy 48 hours that ended with a half-dozen new contracts, the last another one-year year deal for veteran depth:

The #Bears continue to add depth on defense, agreeing to terms with LB Barkevious Mingo on a 1-year deal, source said. He's a familiar face for #Bears DC Chuck Pagano from their time in Indy & ST coach Chris Tabor from their time in Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Mingo's a seven-year vet who spent the first three years of his career in Cleveland, putting up 70 tackles, seven sacks, and one interception. Since 2016, however, he's played on four teams in four seasons: New England, Indianapolis, Seattle, and Houston. He started one game for the Texans in 2019, though he only played linebacker on seven percent of his snaps.

He'll more than likely be the third outside linebacker on the Bears' roster – occasionally subbing in for Khalil Mack or Robert Quinn – and have a more involved role on special teams. Mingo's also familiar with some of the Bears' coaching staff, having played under Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis and Chris Tabor in Cleveland.

