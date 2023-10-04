Bears add Jaquan Brisker to injury report, list him as questionable

The Bears added a third starter from their defensive backfield to the injury report on Wednesday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable to face the Commanders on Thursday night.

The Bears ruled out safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), so losing Brisker would really test the depth of their secondary.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is the only other Bear who has been ruled out. Claypool was inactive last Sunday after making negative comments about how the team is using him earlier in the week and the Bears told him to stay home during the short week of preparations for the Commanders.

Guard Teven Jenkins is listed as questionable to come off injured reserve and play in the game. Jenkins, who has been recovering from a calf injury, will need to be activated by Thursday afternoon to make his 2023 debut.