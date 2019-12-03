Bears add Bilal Nichols to their injury report

The Bears added defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to their practice report Tuesday. They list him with a knee injury.

Nichols, who has missed three games this season, had a limited practice.

The same five players who didn’t practice Monday sat out Tuesday, too.

Defensive back Prince Amukamara (hamstring), tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) will need to make some progress Wednesday to play Thursday.