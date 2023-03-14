The Bears have plenty of cap space. And they’ve been using it.

The latest addition is defensive end DeMarcus Walker. His agency has announced that he’ll signing a three-year deal worth $7 million annually with the Bears.

Walker, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, spent four years in Denver, one in Houston, and one in Tennessee.

He had a career-high seven sacks in 2022, appearing in 17 games with six starts.

Chicago’s day-one haul includes linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and guard Nate Davis.

Bears add another free agent, plucking DeMarcus Walker from the Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk