Bears add another free agent, plucking DeMarcus Walker from the Titans
The Bears have plenty of cap space. And they’ve been using it.
The latest addition is defensive end DeMarcus Walker. His agency has announced that he’ll signing a three-year deal worth $7 million annually with the Bears.
Walker, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, spent four years in Denver, one in Houston, and one in Tennessee.
He had a career-high seven sacks in 2022, appearing in 17 games with six starts.
Chicago’s day-one haul includes linebacker T.J. Edwards, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and guard Nate Davis.
Bears add another free agent, plucking DeMarcus Walker from the Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk