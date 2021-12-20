Bears add 9 players to active roster amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bears add 9 players to active roster before Vikings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made a flurry of roster moves on Monday with 14 players still on the reserve/COVD-19 list heading into their primetime game against the Vikings. Most notably, the team flexed four defensive backs from the practice squad to the roster, since Jaylon Johnson, Artie Burns, Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson and Duke Shelley are all dealing with the virus. Xaiver Crawford and DeAndre Houston-Carson are also out with injuries, with DHC going on IR.

The DBs the Bears put onto the active roster are sixth-round draft pick Thomas Graham Jr., Michael Joseph, Dee Virgin and Thakarius "Bopete" Keyes. In addition, the team flexed LB Charles Snowden, WR/return man Nsimba Webster, DE LaCale London and WR Dazz Newsome.

In addition to all the defensive backs who are out for this game, the Bears will be without Allen Robinson, Larry Borom, Jason Peters, Andy Dalton, Jesse James, Mario Edwards Jr., Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Ryan Nall, Isaiah Coulter, Sam Kamara, and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. Peters is out with an ankle injury. All the other players/staff members are in COVID-19 protocols.

There was a bit of good injury news on Monday. The team activated Germain Ifedi off of IR, opening him up to replace Borom at right tackle. Ifedi began the season as the team’s starting right tackle, before suffering a knee injury in Week 5.

The NFL postponed three games this week due to COVID-19 concerns, however Monday night’s game between the Bears and Vikings was not one of them.

