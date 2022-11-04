Bears activating LG Cody Whitehair off injured reserve

There’s good news for the Bears offensive line as they’re getting back a key starter in Cody Whitehair, who is being activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.

Whitehair landed on IR after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee in a Week 4 loss to the Giants. He was required to miss the next four games, making him eligible to return from IR this week.

Given the Bears both opened Whitehair’s window this week and that he’s being activated from IR, it’s an indication that Whitehair has progressed nicely.

“The strength staff has done a good job of getting him ready to go,” Eberflus said. “He’s looked good.”

Whitehair will step back into his starting left guard role, where Michael Schofield had been filling in for him.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, right tackle Larry Borom has cleared concussion protocol, meaning he’s in line to return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Center Lucas Patrick remains on IR with a toe injury.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire