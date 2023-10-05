Bears to activate Teven Jenkins, release Nathan Peterman
The Bears will get some offensive line help back for tonight's game against Washington.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Chicago is activating Teven Jenkins for the Week 5 matchup with the Commanders.
Jenkins was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week after missing the season's first four weeks with a calf injury. He was listed as a full participant on all three of Chicago's injury reports this week and was questionable for the game. But by activating him, it looks like he will play.
A second-round pick in 2021, Jenkins has appeared in 19 games with 13 starts for Chicago.
As a corresponding move, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Bears are releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, leaving undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent as the team's backup with no emergency QB on the 53-man roster. The Bears have released and brought back Peterman before this season, so he may return again.