Bears activate Tajae Sharpe, two others from NFI list

The Bears got a trio of players back on their active roster Tuesday.

The team announced that they have activated wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, defensive back Dane Cruikshank, and defensive back Michael Joseph from the non-football injury list. All three players are now cleared to practice with their teammates.

Sharpe signed with the Bears in May. He had 25 catches for 230 yards while playing for the Falcons last season.

Cruikshank spent his first three years as a core special teamer for the Titans, but played a career-high 414 defensive snaps in Tennessee last year. He had 43 tackles and a forced fumble in 14 appearances.

Joseph appeared in one game for the Bears last season.

