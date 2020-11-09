Bears activate OL Jason Spriggs, DB Michael Joseph from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chicago Bears nearly suffered a COVID-19 outbreak last week as several players tested positive for the virus, including a couple of offensive linemen.

The Bears activated offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and defensive back Michael Joseph from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Spriggs saw action at right tackle in place of an injured Bobby Massie against the New Orleans Saints. Spriggs later tested positive for COVID-19, and he missed last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Bears get back some depth on the offensive line with the return of Spriggs.

Meanwhile, Joseph was on injured reserve before testing positive for the virus. He’ll remain on IR.

The Bears aren’t out of the woods just yet on the COVID-19 front. Center Cody Whitehair, safety Deon Bush and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.