Bears activate LB Caleb Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list

There’s finally some good news in regards to the reserve/COVID-19 list as the Chicago Bears have activated linebacker Caleb Johnson from the list, the team announced Thursday.

Johnson, who dealt with a knee injury in the weeks prior, landed on the list ahead of last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The hope is this is a sign of good things to come for the Bears, who lead the league with the number of players on the COVID list. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, along with wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, remain sidelined.

With the possibility the Bears could be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who’s been battling a foot injury since Week 3, the hope is Quinn will be removed from the COVID list before Sunday’s game.

#Bears roster move:

We have activated LB Caleb Johnson from Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 28, 2021

There were also concerns on the offensive line, where starting right tackle Germain Ifedi has been sidelined with a knee injury. Wilkinson was his backup. But Wilkinson landed on the list ahead of last week’s game, which led Chicago to turn to Lachavious Simmons, who struggled and was benched for Alex Bars.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he’s been away from Halas Hall since. He’s been watching practice from an iPad, and his status for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers remains in doubt.

If Nagy isn’t cleared to return, it’ll be special teams coordinator Chris Tabor serving as the acting head coach in Nagy’s absence.

