Bears activate Larry Borom, Eddie Jackson from COVID reserve

The Chicago Bears are one of several teams that have been hit hard by COVID-19 over the last couple of weeks, where they had 17 players and coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list at one point last week.

Now, there’s some good news on the COVID front as the Bears have activated rookie offensive tackle Larry Borom, safety Eddie Jackson and outside linebacker Sam Kamara (practice squad) from COVID reserve on Wednesday.

That’s good news for Chicago’s offensive line, which will have rookies Teven Jenkins and Borom in place, as well as for the secondary, which gets back a starter in Jackson.

But the Bears aren’t without new cases as tight end Jesper Horsted, who scored his second touchdown of the season Monday night, was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday.

#Bears roster moves:

We have removed OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara (PS) from Reserve/COVID-19 and have placed TE Jesper Horsted on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 22, 2021

Since the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak last week, they’ve gotten back Borom, Jackson, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerbacks Duke Shelley and Artie Burns, and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

But there are still a handful of players that remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Tashaun Gipson, defensive end Mario Edwards and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

List