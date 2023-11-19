Bears activate Khalil Herbert from injured reserve

The Bears activated running back Khalil Herbert from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game at Detroit.

Herbert has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, but returned to practice before Week 10. He has had five full practices and was limited Wednesday.

In the first five games, Herbert rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries and caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

"I feel like I'm back where I was," Herbert said, via Larry Mayer of the team website. "I had five weeks off. I've just been getting my body right, getting my mind right and I'm feeling good."

The Bears also elevated linebackers Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates from the practice squad. Baskerville, an undrafted rookie, has appeared in two games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. Gates has played one game this season after seeing action in three contests last season.