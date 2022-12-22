Bears to activate Khalil Herbert, Chase Claypool doubtful

The Bears are getting one of their key offensive players back to play the Bills this weekend. But they also won’t have at least one of their key receivers and are unlikely to have a second.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Matt Eberflus said during his Thursday press conference that the club is activating running back Khalil Herbert. He hasn’t played since Week 10 with a hip injury.

Herbert has rushed for 643 yards with four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught six passes for 62 yards with a touchdown.

But receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is out after he didn’t practice all week. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful. He was limited on Tuesday’s estimate but didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck) and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (knee) are also doubtful.

Defensive back Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) is questionable. Defensive end Kindle Vildor (ankle) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) are out.

The Bears also announced they’ve promoted defensive back Harrison Hand to the active roster from the practice squad.

