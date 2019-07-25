Bears activate Jonathan Harris

The Bears placed three players on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week. One of them has come off.

Chicago activated defensive lineman Jonathan Harris on Thursday, the team announced.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Harris signed with the Bears as an undrdafted free agent.

In four seasons at Lindenwood, he appeared in 43 games and made 183 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and 38.5 tackles for loss.

He earned All-MIAA honors last season.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings remain on PUP.