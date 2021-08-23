Bears activate Germain Ifedi from the PUP list

The Bears are set to have right tackle Germain Ifedi on the practice field for the first time in training camp.

Ifedi went on the physically unable to perform list when he injured his hip during a conditioning test after reporting to camp. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that Ifedi has now passed his physical and is coming off the PUP list.

Ifedi started all 16 games for the Bears last season while splitting time between right guard and right tackle.

The Bears started Lachavious Simmons at right tackle in their first two preseason games. Ifedi is expected to be there Week One, but there’s no word on whether he’ll play the final preseason game.

