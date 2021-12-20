The Bears won’t be getting any players off of the COVID-19 reserve list in time for Monday night’s game against the Vikings, but they did get tackle Germain Ifedi back from injured reserve.

Ifedi has missed the last eight games with a knee injury. He started the first five games of the year at right tackle.

Larry Borom has been starting at that spot, but he is one of the 14 players currently on the COVID reserve list. Quarterback Andy Dalton; running back Ryan Nall; wide receivers Allen Robinson II and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter; tight end Jesse James; defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.; linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara; cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Duke Shelley, and Artie Burns; and safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson are also on the list.

The Bears also placed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson on injured reserve and promoted eight players from the practice squad for Monday night. They are wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome; defensive end LaCale London; outside linebacker Charles Snowden; and cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr., Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph, and BoPete Keyes.

Bears activate Germain Ifedi, call up eight from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk